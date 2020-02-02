Terror Suspect Shot Dead In London After Stabbing Multiple Victims

The United Kingdom is reeling after a man armed with a machete went on a rampage in London, stabbing three people before being shot by police. Authorities have said that the attacks were terror-related, per The Financial Times. The incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

The specific area of the attack was the London suburb of Streatham, a residential neighborhood known for recreational spots like the Ice and Leisure Centre, which boasts an Olympic-size ice-skating rink.

Police added that added circumstances were being assessed, and asked Londoners to avoid the area. Though they originally claimed that a “number” of individuals had been attacked, they later amended their statement to confirm three victims.

As reported on their Twitter account, the police said that one person is currently suffering from life-threatening injuries, and that authorities were in the process of informing the family of the victim.

Two others were taken to the hospital as well, with one individual described as having “minor” injuries and the other as “not life-threatening” ones.

Metropolitan Police also added that the scene had been fully contained and a number of roads were closed to normal traffic. Meanwhile, video footage that has been shared on social media depicted a large deployment of emergency services on Streatham High Road.

The London Ambulance Service also chimed in, claiming that they had dispatched a number of resources for the attack.

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

London mayor Sadiq Khan released a statement on the incident.

“A man has been shot dead by armed police in Streathan following an incident that is being treated as terrorism-related. A number of people are believed to have been stabbed,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I am in close contact with the Met Commissioner and local representatives, and want to thank our police, security, and emergency services staff for their swift and courageous response. They truly are the best of us,” he continued.

“Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life –here in London we will never let them succeed,” Khan concluded.

#BREAKING: London's Metropolitan Police say they are currently dealing with a stabbing incident in #Streatham; At least 3 injured pic.twitter.com/TKNN36tvuQ — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) February 2, 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his thanks for emergency services and condolences for the victims earlier today on Twitter.

The newest attack comes after the British capital has been plagued with a number of attacks over the past five years. Just last November, five people were stabbed — two fatally — on London Bridge, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Before that, a terrorist attacked civilians at Westminster, killing six people including the perpetrator. Security services have claimed that the current threat level to the United Kingdom from terrorism is classified as “substantial.”