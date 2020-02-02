AEW News: Eric Bischoff Criticizes Jon Moxley Character, Says He Lacks ‘Range’

Jon Moxley is riding high in All Elite Wrestling at the moment. The former WWE Champion is one of the company’s biggest stars and a huge fan favorite, but Eric Bischoff thinks he’s not at the same level as the best main event performers.

As quoted by Fightful, the former World Championship Wrestling chairman discussed his real thoughts on Moxley on the latest episode of his podcast, where he said that the superstar’s character lacks range.

“To me, he’s two-dimensional. And he needs to find that third dimension, you know, to get him to a Chris Jericho-type level. It’s nothing wrong with his work, nothing at all wrong with his character other than I’m not seeing a lot of depth to it. There’s a sameness to it. There’s not enough range to it. I’d like to see that. And I think that that’s true across the board for a lot of characters, not just Jon Moxley.”

Bischoff didn’t criticize Moxley’s overall talent, but he clearly feels that the former WWE star is a few rungs below Jericho, whom he’ll be facing for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

Moxley’s character is an unhinged tweener who is known for brawling, hardcore matches, and boasting a violent temperament. However, most AEW fans find his unorthodox sensibilities entertaining and deserving of a main event spot, but Bischoff appears to feel differently.

Of course, Bischoff’s criticism wasn’t only directed at Moxley. He believes that many modern main event stars don’t have fully-formed, interesting characters, so perhaps he just isn’t a fan of the state of modern wrestling.

Moxley’s character has evolved significantly throughout his career, however, so he’ll likely show more range when the time comes to switch things up.

In the past, he’s shown that he’s capable of portraying everything from a comedic babyface to a sinister heel, and with the freedom AEW offers superstars to be creative, he can experiment down the line.

Bischoff isn’t the only expert who’s been complimentary of Jericho, either. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Moxley also praised the legend in a recent interview, calling him the best of all time.

While it remains to be seen if Moxley will ever be held in the same regard as Jericho, he could replace him as the AEW World Champion in the coming weeks. If he does win the gold, he’ll be one step closer to establishing a legacy as one of the true greats in sports entertainment.