Swedish Fitness Model Anna Nystrom Shows Off Tiny Waist In Tight Jeans & Sexy Nude Top

Anna Nystrom’s most recent social media share has to be one of her hottest yet. As fans of the Swedish-born beauty know, Nystrom is a woman of many talents and in addition to sharing photos from her fitness career, she also posts plenty of fashion-forward photos as well. In the most recent shot that was shared on her popular page, the beauty sizzled in a chic outfit that had her fans raving.

In the caption of the update, she geo-tagged her location in Sweden where she struck a pose outside. Nystrom stood front and center in the image, looking off into the distance as she ran her hands through her long, blond locks. The fitness model looked effortlessly gorgeous, wearing her tresses down and straight in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. To accessorize the outfit, shel sported a dainty silver necklace with a circular charm.

Nystrom left little to the imagination in a tight, nude colored top that hugged all of her curves and offered generous views of cleavage. She paired the top with some equally sexy jeans that were high-waisted, hitting right around her naval and showing off her tiny waist. In the caption of the shot, Nystrom simply included a flexing arm emoji and since it went live yesterday, her fans have gone crazy over it.

In addition to over 131,000 likes, the post has racked up and impressive 900-plus comments as Instagram users continue to chime in. Some of Nystrom’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few more had no words and opted to comment with flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji instead.

” Love you so much baby. This is the perfect look,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“You’re so beautiful and perfect. I love you,” another follower chimed in.

“Oh my……..WOOOW‼️ ~~ You’re so outta this world!,” a third Instagram user raved in addition to a series of flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty stunned in another look, that time in one that was just as sexy. In the photo, the fitness enthusiast put her amazing figure on display in a cream-colored dress that hugged her curvy figure. The form-fitting ensemble had long sleeves and ran all the way down to her ankles, showing off her fit calves. It comes as no surprise that that photo also garnered a ton of attention.