Ana Cheri Flaunts Fit Physique In Skintight Workout Gear

The model looked incredible in her figure-hugging activewear.

On Sunday, February 2, American model Ana Cheri delighted fans by uploading yet another sizzling snap on Instagram.

The photo shows the 33-year-old posing in what appears to be a gym with a sizable mirror in the background. She leaned against a dumbbell rack and bent one of her knees. The former Playboy Playmate tilted her head, as she gazed into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

The stunner showed off her amazing assets in a long-sleeve gray crop top and matching high-rise leggings from her activewear brand Cheri Fit. The skintight workout gear put Ana’s incredible curves and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sporty look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks in a high ponytail with a few tendrils framing her beautiful face. She opted to wear a full face of makeup, a striking application that featured subtle contour, peach blush, glowing highlighter, warm-toned eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation shared a quote, regarding how “tough people” can withstand “tough times,” by motivational speaker Robert H. Schuller. She proceeded to ask fans if they wanted the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl. Ana also provided additional advertisement for Cheri Fit.

Many of Ana’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Girl!! I can’t believe how gorgeous [you are] you’re beautiful and [your] eyes are beautiful!!” gushed one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Best body ever and gorgeous woman,” added a different devotee.

“Looking so pretty honey,” said another commenter.

“You look amazing as always,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Ana graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 37,000 likes.

The digital influencer is not exactly shy when it comes to flaunting her fit physique on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her in risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this week, Ana uploaded a racy snap, in which she wore rather revealing undergarments while standing in front of numerous red balloons. That post has been liked over 260,000 times since it was shared.