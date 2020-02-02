Lais DeLeon Hightower Goes Glam In A Stylish Pink Outfit On Instagram

Fitness model Lais DeLeon Hightower, who is famous for uploading her hot gym pics on social media, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her admirers with a very glamorous picture for a change.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a very stylish pink crop top that she teamed with a matching skirt, one which featured a thigh-high slit. As a result, the model not only flaunted a glimpse of her small waist but also showed off her long, sexy legs.

She completed her attire with a pair of matching nude pumps that gave her legs an even more elongated look.

The stunner opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application featured a beige foundation, a mauve shade of lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher that accentuated the model’s cheekbones, nude eyeshadow, lots of mascara and defined eyebrows.

She wore her brunette tresses in soft curls and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and bosom. To keep it simple, yet sexy, the model opted for stud earrings and a dainty bracelet. The model also accessorized with a pink purse that featured a chain strap.

To pose for the picture, Lais stood against the backdrop of a large window. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She, however, did not define the exact location in her post.

In the photo description, the model informed her fans that her beautiful outfit was from the online retailer, Hot Miami Styles and stated that she wore the outfit because she felt like dressing up. The model also wrote that she will spend her Sunday taking care of all of her undone jobs, adding that her inner clock creates a lot of peace in her life because it is always right on time.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture has amassed more than 24,000 likes and over 210 comments in which fans and followers praised her for her hot figure as well as her sense of style. Many users also responded to the model’s caption and talked about their weekend activities.

“You make that outfit look absolutely amazing,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow…Simply breathtaking. The color looks awesome on you, hun,” another follower wrote.

“Damn, you age like wine! I remember following you on IG in 2013!!! You look the same! Woman, you’re a goddess,” a third admirer remarked.

Aside from her regular followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers. Some of them include Casey Martin, Valeria Orsini, Gabriela Castrovinci, and Anais Zanotti.