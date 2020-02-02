Stunning Race Car Driver Lindsay Brewer Exposes Cleavage In Unbuttoned Crop Top & Tiny Shorts

Lindsay Brewer showed some skin in a skimpy crop top for her latest Instagram upload. The stunning race car driver published the shot to her account on Saturday.

In the racy pic, Lindsay looked smoking hot as she donned a unbuttoned gold silk top, which she tied up underneath of her chest. The shirt exposed the model’s yellow bikini top underneath as she added a pair of white denim shorts to the style.

The ensemble flaunted Lindsay’s ample cleavage, flat tummy, tiny waist, and long, lean legs. She accessorized the outfit with a gold chain around her neck, white polish on her fingernails, some dark sunglasses on top of her head, and white strappy sandals.

Lindsay wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders. She opted for a full face of makeup as well, rocking defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, dark pink lipstick, and a bronzed tan all over her body.

The background of the photo featured green foliage and white and red flowers. In the caption, Lindsay revealed that she was excited about the 80-degree weather she was enjoying.

Meanwhile, many of Lindsay’s 978,000-plus followers flocked to show their support for the post by clicking the like button over 37,000 times and leaving more than 470 comments in the span of just 14 hours after it was uploaded.

“That shirt looks good on u. Good color too,” one of Lindsay’s fans remarked in the comments section.

“Hope you have a great Superbowl Sunday Lindsay!” another admirer wrote.

“Words are not enough to tell you how beautiful and gorgeous you are,” a third social media user gushed.

“This is a classy and flawless look. That top is stunning and those sandals look comfy and casual. I love everything about this. Especially that glowing tan you’re rocking!!!” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this week Lindsay turned up the heat on Instagram when she posed in a blue string bikini on the beach in Malibu, California.

The tiny two-piece left little to the imagination as Lindsay showcased her curvy backside, toned arms, and fit figure in the suit while beaming a smile for the camera.

That post also proved to be a popular one among Lindsay Brewer’s fans. To date, it’s garnered more than 780 posts and nearly 68,000 likes.