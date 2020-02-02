Doctors In Thailand Have Found A Treatment That Appears To Treat Coronavirus

A combination of flu and HIV drugs seems to make a difference in some patients.

Doctors in Thailand think they may have come up with a treatment for coronavirus, Reuters reports, although it’s far too early to say conclusively that they’ve found a cure for the deadly infection.

Dr. Kriangska Atipornwanich, a lung specialist at Rajavithi hospital in Bangkok, told reporters that a cocktail of large doses of the anti-HIV drugs lopinavir and ritonavir, in combination with the flu drug oseltamivir, showed promise in a 70-year-old female patient from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus is believed to have emerged.

The woman had been hospitalized at Rajavithi for ten days. Doctors gave her the treatment, and in 48 hours, not only was her condition improving, but her tests for the virus were coming back negative.

Dr. Atipornwanich is clear that the results are only preliminary.

“This is not the cure, but the patient’s condition has vastly improved… The outlook is good but we still have to do more study to determine that this can be a standard treatment.” the physician said.

Elsewhere in Thailand, the same cocktail was used on two patients, with mixed results. One showed improvement, while the other had an allergic reaction.

In China, doctors have been using a similar cocktail of HIV and flu drugs to treat the deadly virus, with less success.

But in Thailand, Somsak Akkslim, director-general of the Medical Services Department, said that an increase in the dose of one of the drugs made the difference.

“We have been following international practices, but the doctor increased the dosage of one [flu drug Oseltamivir],” the physician said.

Anthony Kwan / Getty Images

For now, doctors plan to proceed cautiously in administering the as-yet unproven treatment.

“Initially we will apply this approach only to severe cases,” Somsak said.

Meanwhile in Thailand, 19 people have turned up with coronavirus. Of those patients, eight have gotten better and returned to their homes, while 11 still remain hospitalized.

Worldwide, health officials are scrambling to get the upper hand on containing the virus, which as of this writing has already sickened 14,300 people across the world, and has killed 305, according to CNN. Only one of those deaths — a man in the Philippines — has occurred outside of mainland China.

In the U.S., National security adviser Robert O’Brien said that the risk of the virus to Americans is low, and that there is no need to “panic.”

“We’re monitoring ourselves and what we’re especially doing is monitoring the situation here in the states to make sure Americans are continuing to be safe from this virus,” he said.