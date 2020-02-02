‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Reveal That Jason & Sam Get Help From An Unexpected Resource As Peter Scrambles

Spoilers for General Hospital hint that this month will bring big developments for Sam and Jason. They are determined to find the proof they need to expose Peter so that Robert will help them with Sam’s parole officer. They are pursuing all avenues, and a new potential path is about to become available.

Sam and Jason proposed a deal to Robert that could pave the way to their being together again publicly. They need to provide Robert with proof that Peter tried to kill Franco and Andre, but they haven’t been able to find a smoking gun of any sense.

Spinelli will soon step up to help Sam and Jason in their digging, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that it could be Finn who provides what they need to move this investigation forward.

Finn knows that Anna has information about Peter’s past that she’s resistant to sharing with authorities. However, General Hospital spoilers indicate that later this month, he’ll find himself at a fork in the road that will test his commitment to Violet versus Anna.

Of course, Finn doesn’t want to betray Anna, but he’s fearful of what Peter is capable of doing. He has Violet to protect now and soon Finn will see a path that could allow him to share what he knows without Anna knowing he’s behind it.

It's past time Sam and Jason had a private conversation. But how deep will it go? A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/zcjaEIspPW — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 14, 2017

Soon, Sam will sense that Finn isn’t a big fan of Peter. General Hospital spoilers note that she’ll talk with Jason about how Finn could be an ally for them and it won’t take long for an opportunity to present itself on this front.

The new issue of Soap Opera Digest indicates that as Finn is struggling with this, he’ll cross paths with Sam and Jason. He knows that they are working with Robert to expose Peter and he’ll consider how telling them what he knows.

As Finn talks with Sam and Jason, General Hospital spoilers detail that Sam will sense that Finn has something he’s on the brink of sharing. She’ll try to tease it out of him, but it seems he may hesitate.

Will Finn really cross that line? General Hospital spoilers suggest that he might, and SheKnows Soaps notes that this should all come together around Valentine’s Day.

What is Peter doing throughout all of this? General Hospital spoilers note that he won’t exactly be in the dark. He is already wary of Jason and it seems that Anna will give him a heads-up regarding Jason’s investigation.

“Peter’s future is dependent on whether he can move fast enough to protect the character that he has created in the minds of everyone in Port Charles — and if he can, where does that leave Jason and Sam?” tease General Hospital Co-Head Writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor.

How much longer can Peter keep this up? He certainly has a powerful ally in Anna, but with Robert, Jason, Sam, Spinelli, and now Finn watching his every move, the odds do seem stacked against him. General Hospital spoilers hint that this will become an intense situation in the days ahead and fans are anxious to see how it’s resolved.