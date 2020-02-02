Olivia Culpo Flashes Some Leg While Walking The Red Carpet With Christian McCaffrey Ahead Of The Super Bowl

Olivia and Christian attended AT&T TV Super Saturday Night in Miami.

On Saturday, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey walked the red carpet at one of the Super Bowl’s biggest pre-game events.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the couple attended AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Garden. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the NFL star posed for photos on the red carpet ahead of the event, which featured a performance by Lady Gaga.

Olivia, 27, rocked a strapless, army green mini dress to the big pre-game bash. The suede garment featured a structured, corset-style top with a plunging neckline. Lacing down the front kept Olivia from spilling out of the top, but the former Miss Universe was still flashing quite a bit of cleavage. She was also showing off her long, shapely legs.

The dress was trimmed with metallic silver details. Numerous pieces of the same trim were stacked together to create a belt that accentuated Olivia’s tiny waist. The skirt also featured green feather accents and zipper details on the sides.

Olivia completed her ensemble with a pair of silver pointed toe heels, and she carried a matching silver clutch. She accessorized her look with a pair of sparkly silver earrings and a large silver cocktail ring.

Olivia’s beauty look included a glamorous smoky eye, enhanced with a touch of shimmery silver eye shadow. She was also sporting dramatic winged eyeliner, long lush eyelashes, and a bold sculpted brow. Her full lips were an understated natural pink shade. The model wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back behind her ears.

Christian, 23, was dressed a bit more casually. The Carolina Panthers running back was rocking a sporty black bomber jacket with a snap-button front. The garment featured white stripes on the cuffs, sleeves, and collar. He wore the jacket over a textured white T-shirt. Christian completed his look with a pair of tapered black pants and white athletic shoes.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for AT&T

Olivia and Christian have been dating for about eight months. Back in December, Olivia told People that her relationship with Christian is “really great,” and she revealed that the two of them “have so much in common.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for AT&T

Olivia and Christian have been spending a lot of time together in Miami ahead of the Super Bowl. Their numerous nights out have given fashion fan Olivia plenty of opportunities to show off her impeccable sense of style, but she has discovered that there are pitfalls to rocking eye-catching dresses with daring designs. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia revealed that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction when her stick-on underwear fell off Saturday night. She was wearing the undergarments underneath a white dress with a high slit.

Olivia revealed that the mishap happened before a red carpet event, so it’s possible that the green mini dress pictured above was her backup look.