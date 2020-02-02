Olivia Culpo Flashes Some Leg While Walking The Red Carpet With Christian McCaffrey Ahead Of The Super Bowl

Olivia and Christian attended AT&T TV Super Saturday Night in Miami.

On Saturday, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey walked the red carpet at one of the Super Bowl’s biggest pre-game events.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the couple attended AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Garden. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the NFL superstar posed for photos on the red carpet ahead of the event, which featured a performance by Lady Gaga.

Olivia rocked a strapless, army green mini dress to the big pre-game bash. The suede garment featured a structured, corset-style top with a plunging neckline. Although decorative lacing down the front of the piece kept Olivia from spilling out of the top, the former Miss Universe still flashed quite a bit of cleavage.

The dress was trimmed with metallic silver details, and numerous pieces of the same trim were stacked together to create a belt that accentuated Olivia’s tiny waist. The bottom half of the tiny dress also featured green feather accents and zipper details on the sides, showing off the model’s shapely legs.

Olivia completed the ensemble with a pair of silver pointed-toe heels, and she carried a matching silver clutch. She accessorized with a pair of sparkly silver earrings, along with a large silver cocktail ring to match.

Olivia’s beauty look included a glamorous smoky eye, enhanced with a touch of shimmery silver eye shadow. She also sported dramatic winged eyeliner, thick eyelashes, a bold sculpted brow, and an understated natural pink lip shade. Keeping it simple, the popular model wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back behind her ears.

Christian opted to dress a bit more casually for the event.

The Carolina Panthers running back rocked a sporty black bomber jacket, which had a snap-button front. The garment also featured white stripes on the cuffs, sleeves, and collar. Christian wore the jacket over a textured white T-shirt, completing the look with a pair of tapered black pants and white athletic shoes.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for AT&T

According to reports, Olivia and Christian have been dating for about eight months. Back in December, Olivia told People that her relationship with Christian is “really great” and revealed that the two of them “have so much in common.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for AT&T

Ahead of the Super Bowl, the celebrity duo has been spending a lot of time together in Miami. Their numerous nights out have given Olivia plenty of opportunities to show off her impeccable sense of style. However, the brunette beauty has discovered that there are pitfalls to rocking eye-catching dresses with daring designs.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia revealed that she recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction when her stick-on underwear fell off on Saturday night. She was wearing the undergarments underneath a white dress with a high slit. The stunner explained that the fashion mishap occurred before a red carpet event, so it’s possible that the green mini dress she wore for AT&T TV Super Saturday Night was her backup look.