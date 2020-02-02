Fitness Trainer Lisa Lanceford Works Her Abs In Black Sports Bra And Leggings For Instagram Video Series

Fitness bombshell Lisa Lanceford trained her abs in a recent video series on her Instagram page. With her hair in a sleek ponytail and dressed in a black sports bra and leggings, the brunette powerhouse started the workout with a series of Russian torso twists with a medicine ball. This exercise required her to sit on the floor with her legs raised and slightly bent. While leaning her torso back, she twisted her upper body from side to side as she held the ball. In the caption, Lisa recommended doing three 10-rep sets of this exercise.

In the second clip, Lisa did an exercise called butt-ups. Much like the first video, she lay on her back for this one but extended her legs upward at a 90-degree angle. She then lifted her posterior off of the exercise mat, engaging her lower abs in the process. Her caption advised doing 15-20 reps of these for three sets.

“Dead bugs” came next. Lisa remained on the floor for these as well but bent her knees before pushing her feet forward, alternating between the left and right side for each rep. She held her arms up while she did so, lowering each one as she extended the opposite foot. These should be done in three sets of 20 reps, according to Lisa’s caption.

The third clip saw Lisa tackle hand-over-head crunches — which are basically the standard version of the popular ab exercise — with her arms raised. She advised the same amount of reps for this move as the previous exercise.

And finally, Lisa performed reverse crunches in the fifth and final video, another variation on the standard crunch that required her to raise her knees towards her torso during each repetition.

This is hardly the first time that Lisa has shared a workout that focuses on the abdominal muscles. In a video series uploaded to Instagram five days ago, she targeted her midsection in a circuit that featured various types of crunches. Unlike the most recent video series on her page, she used a cable weight machine for one of the exercises.

“Who’s ready to make those abs work!?” she wrote in the caption. “Remember to take the reps nice and slow!”