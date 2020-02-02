Instagram Hottie Lana Rhoades Opts To Go Braless Under Revealing Sweater: ‘Pretty In Pink’

Lana Rhoades let it all hang out in a tiny sweater for her most recent Instagram update. The hot model posted the racy picture to her account on Saturday.

In the sexy shot, Lana opted to go braless under a pink cropped sweater that tied at the top and was left mostly open to flaunt her bare chest underneath. She paired the sweater with some light-colored denim jeans.

The ensemble showcased the model’s ample cleavage, flat tummy, impressive abs, tiny waist, and curvy hips. Lana accessorized the look with some pink polish on her nails and a matching pink handbag.

Lana wore her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and pushed over her shoulder into a twisted braid. She rocked a bombshell makeup look, which consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow.

The model completed the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and light pink lipstick.

Lana posed with one arm at her side and the other raised up behind her head. She looked to the side of the camera for the snap as she stood in front of some green shrubbery and white flowers.

In the caption of the photo, she revealed that she was feeling pretty in the pink sweater, which was made by the brand FashionNova.

Many of Lana’s over 7 million followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 724,000 times and leaving nearly 3,000 comments in the hours after it was shared to the platform.

“I think you look better in my favorite color candy apple green,” one of Lana’s followers stated in the comments section.

“Pretty in anything,” another adoring fan wrote.

“You are my definitely dream girl,” a third social media user gushed.

“This is simply gorgeous. Lana you are the most beautiful girl on this planet, and I think you know it. Just stunning,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lana often delights her fans with NSFW photos as she poses in tight dress, racy lingerie, and skimpy swimwear.

Last month, the model rocked Instagram when she shared a photo of herself sporting a wine-colored cupped bikini. Lana tugged on the skimpy bottoms as she put all of her curves on full display, including her rock hard abs and toned legs.

That photo was a hit among Lana Rhoades fans. It’s racked up over 798,000 likes and more than 4,600 comments to date for the brunette beauty.