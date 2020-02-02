Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Goes Topless In A Pool: ‘Good Day For A Dip’

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse thrilled her 1.9 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot update she took while in a swimming pool. The photo was cropped so that only the pool was visible around her, but based on the way that Abby’s skin was illuminated, it appeared to be an outdoor pool.

The stunner from Australia went topless for the shot, and covered up her ample assets with her hands. Her lower body was immersed in the water, so fans weren’t able to confirm whether or not she was wearing any bottoms, but her bronzed skin glowed as the waves around her glistened. The shot featured a wide variety of incredible textures, but all eyes were still on Abby’s curves.

Though she wasn’t wearing any clothing, the blond beauty added a few accessories to her look. She wore her delicate silver cross necklace, which has appeared in countless snaps, as well as a pair of hoop earrings and some sunglasses. Abby’s blond locks were wet and slicked back from her stunning face, although she angled her face away from the camera so that her features weren’t visible.

The buxom bombshell didn’t offer much context for the picture, just commenting in the caption of the post that it was a “good day” for spending some time in the pool. The beauty didn’t specify where the pool she was in was located, but she appeared to be having a relaxing time in the calm water.

Abby’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the smoking hot update received over 44,100 likes within just eight hours. The post also received over 990 comments in the same time period as her eager fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the scandalous update.

“Such a babe,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Another fan couldn’t quite handle the snap, and said “I can’t even with you wow,” followed by two flame emoji.

“Very beautiful and breathtaking and stunning,” another fan added.

Yet another follower referenced the location of the snap, and told Abby “you need to cool off because you are soooooooo hot my love.”

Whether she’s rocking skimpy swimwear or more casual attire, Abby loves to show off her hourglass physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a snap in which she rocked pink sweatpants and a cropped white top. The ensemble wasn’t as revealing as many of her other looks, but she opted to go braless underneath the simple white top, adding an extra dose of sex appeal to her look.