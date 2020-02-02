Meghan Markle Won’t Make First Post-Megxit TV Appearance On Netflix Wedding Show

Yesterday, reports surfaced that Meghan Markle would make her first TV appearance since stepping back from royal life on her friend’s upcoming reality show about weddings. But as Fox News reports, the rumors may not be true after all.

Markle was rumored to be joining Jessica Mulroney for a Canadian Netflix show called I Do, Redo. A rep for Netflix, however, says that the rumors are “not true.” CTV, a Canadian TV network that partnered with the streaming giant for the series, echoed this statement in a tweet denying the reports.

“As confirmed to @PageSix yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex does not appear in upcoming @CTV series I Do, Redo,” it wrote.

Mulroney, who is known for her appearances on Good Morning America, where she doles out fashion advice, is hosting the show, which gives couples a second chance to have their fairy tale wedding. Markle and Mulroney have been pals for years, and the reality host even helped plan her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a source told Page Six that Markle would make some “sporadic” appearances on the television series.

Markle has been reportedly searching for an agent to help her get back into the world of television and movies, and the Duchess of Sussex has inked a deal with Disney for a project that will benefit a charity that supports elephants.

Mulroney has expressed excitement about the show, though she didn’t say that the former Suits star would be involved.

“When I believe in something, I go after it at full speed, and I’m blessed to be able to create a show that truly inspires me,” Mulroney said in October. “We are aiming to make a significant difference in the lives of our chosen couples whose first weddings did not go as planned due to tragic circumstances. This is a side of the wedding industry that has never been shown on television before.”

Markle and her husband recently moved temporarily from their home in the U.K. to a friend’s mansion in Vancouver, Canada, as they look for a place to settle in after stepping back from royal life. The couple shocked people around the world when they announced that they were going to split their time between North America and the U.K. so that they could focus on their charities and becoming financially independent.

Since then, rumors have swirled that the duchess is looking for a way to get back into the limelight.