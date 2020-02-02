Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Flaunts Underboob In A White Crop Top & Matching Panties

Kayla Moody left little to the imagination in a revealing crop top for her most recent Instagram upload. The hot military wife shared the NSFW snap with her fans on Sunday morning.

In the sexy photo, Kayla let it all hang out in the white top, which did little to cover her bare chest underneath. The model opted to go braless under the sheer shirt and paired the top with some matching white panties.

The ensemble flaunted Kayla’s toned arms, underboob, flat tummy, tiny waist, and curvy hips as she posed in front of a mirror with a seductive look on her face.

Kayla wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder. She also rocked a full face makeup in the pic.

The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She added to the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and light pink gloss on her lips. She also rocked a bronzed glow all over her body.

In the caption of the snap, Kayla told her fans to wake up and live their lives, using a quote by the late musician Bob Marley.

Of course, many of the model’s 633,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button nearly 2,000 times while leaving more than 60 comments in the first 20 minutes after it was published to her feed.

“You are smoking hot babe. Kayla have a great Sunday,” one of Kayla’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“You are a wonderful show of a very sexy woman, congratulations on your beautiful body,” another admirer wrote.

“What a sight to wake up to,” a third social media user quipped.

“I was not ready for this hotness when I began scrolling through Instagram this morning, but I’m so glad I found it. You look ravishing Kayla! You’re the best girl!! ” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla delighted her online fans just one day earlier when she posed for a sexy selfie. In the photo, the model stunned in a skintight nude dress that showcased all of her enviable curves and put her massive cleavage on full display.

That photo was also a hit among Kayla Moody’s fans. To date, it has raked in over 15,000 likes and more than 420 comments for the blond bombshell.