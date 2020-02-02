Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Suggest That Finn Puts His Relationship With Anna At Risk

General Hospital spoilers suggest that there is major trouble brewing for Finn and Anna, and it’s Peter who is at the heart of the upcoming drama. Anna has been struggling over what she suspects is the truth about Peter’s prior antics, and it seems that Finn is about to make some decisions for her. Knowing Anna, she probably will not be happy about this.

According to the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Finn will worry that Anna is holding back on exposing the truth of this matter because of her biological connection to Peter.

“Finn worries that Anna is getting in over her head, that perhaps her belief and trust in her son is blinding her to the truth about what Peter is capable of,” teases co-head writer Chris Van Etten.

Anna will argue that everything she’s uncovered is circumstantial. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Finn will soon tell Anna that Robert is intent on digging into this, and Anna will not be pleased.

Anna’s granddaughter Emma is coming for a visit soon, and Robert will stop by to spend time with her. This will give Anna an opportunity to push Robert on this investigation where she thinks he’s pursuing Peter simply because of Peter’s connection to Faison.

Robert forces Anna to make a difficult decision about Peter and his safety from prosecution. What will she decide?#GH is brand-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @finolahughes pic.twitter.com/HsNUFGhmvJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 13, 2020

It doesn’t sound as if Anna and Robert will be able to resolve much, but General Hospital spoilers hint that Finn will take matters into his own hands. He is struggling over the idea of leaving Peter free to perhaps cause more heartbreak. However, he also knows that if he takes action, it could put his relationship with Anna at risk.

At least some of this action is slated to be shown during the episode airing on Wednesday, February 12. According to SheKnows Soaps, Peter will spend time connecting with Emma while Robert gets confrontational.

Apparently, when Finn sees Peter alone with Violet, he hits his limit. General Hospital spoilers detail that this will lead to a confession from Anna that she hid information about Peter from the PCPD, prompting a major argument between Anna and Finn.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that soon, Finn will decide to share what he knows with a couple of very interested parties: Sam and Jason.

Can Anna and Finn survive the implosion that seems to be on the way with Peter and his presence in Port Charles? Will Hayden soon return to town to reunite with Violet and face those ongoing sparks she and Finn continue to have? General Hospital spoilers hint that things are going to get intense with this storyline.