Chanel West Coast Rocks White Bra And Jeans In Sizzling Snaps

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast, who many fans may recognize from her role on the MTV show Ridiculousness, recently tantalized her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot quadruple update.

Chanel appeared to be out at an event of some sort, although she didn’t specify in the caption of the post or in the geotag where she was. She stood in front of a red couch covered in a velvet material, which had a wall of greenery with a neon sign spelling out “Mi Amor…” behind it.

The pint-sized rapper rocked a revealing outfit that showcased her curves. She wore a simple white bra top that exposed her toned stomach and also a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She paired the top with some light-wash denim jeans that came right to her navel in a mid-rise style, and also had on an oversized denim jacket, although she allowed the jacket to fall down her arms to reveal some skin.

Chanel added some personality to the ensemble with her accessories, wearing a pair of hoop earrings and several layered necklaces that drew attention to her cleavage, and carrying a white quilted Chanel bag.

In the second snap, Chanel altered her pose slightly, getting sassy with the camera and simultaneously showing off her blue boots. Her brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek low ponytail with a part in the middle, and she looked smoking hot in the Instagram update.

In the third snap in the series, Chanel posed with two friends, who she made sure to tag in the picture. She was out with Lexy Panterra and Hana Giraldo, and the whole crew looked stunning in their various ensembles. Kyle Massey joined them in the fourth picture, and the quartet appeared to be having a blast at the event.

Chanel’s fans loved the update, and the post received over 57,300 likes within just 10 hours. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling snaps.

One fan referred to Chanel as “wifey material.”

“Body of a goddess,” another admirer said.

“You’re a dime Chanel,” one Instagrammer added, followed by a series of flame emoji.

“Omg you’re so pretty,” another follower said.

Chanel has been loving the scandalous vibe of a bra top layered under a jacket lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she wore a similar look to an event. The top she sported then was a red bikini style, and she wore it underneath a fringe jacket for a sexy look.