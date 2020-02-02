Olivia Culpo Reveals That Her Stick-On Underwear Fell Off While She Was Wearing Dress With A Daring Slit

Olivia was about to walk the red carpet when she suffered her embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

Olivia Culpo shared a red carpet horror story with her Instagram followers.

On Saturday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and former Miss Universe took to Instagram to show off the gorgeous white dress that she planned on wearing to a red carpet event that night. The garment had a deep and wide V neck that plunged all the way down to the thinnest point of Olivia’s slim waist. The dress also had elegant bishop sleeves and a skirt that hit Olivia’s lower calf at its bottom hem’s lowest point. However, the front of the dress featured a wide and extremely high slit that exposed almost all of the model’s shapely right leg.

The slit continued up Olivia’s right side, stopping at the bottom of her bust line. A few straps of white fabric had been sewn across the upper portion of the slit to keep Olivia’s dress from being completely open on the right side.

If Olivia had been wearing normal underwear underneath the dress, they would have been visible. However, according to the caption of her Instagram post, she opted to wear a pair of stick-on underwear with the dress. Stick-on underwear rely on adhesive patches on the front and back to hold them in place. The design makes them difficult to see, unless the wearer suffers a wardrobe malfunction. In that event, they keep the wearer from revealing too much.

Unfortunately for Olivia, she suffered a different kind of wardrobe malfunction when her stick-on underwear came unstuck. The brunette beauty revealed that her undergarments fell off onto the carpet right before she was about to walk the red carpet.

“Beware of stick-on underwear and Miami humidity,” Olivia wrote.

Olivia didn’t reveal which event she was about to attend when her wardrobe mishap happened, but a video on her Instagram stories shows her watching Dan + Shay perform at the 2020 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami. Her NFL star beau, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, was in attendance with her.

Olivia revealed that the image above was the only full-length photo of her dress that she took. This seems to indicate that she decided to change before hitting the red carpet.

The model’s story about her falling undergarments seemed to entertain her 4.5 million Instagram followers.

“You look amazing but this story is hilarious,” read one response to her post.

“Lol! Underwear is overrated anyway!” wrote another fan.

“That’s hilarious and definitely something I would never try as that would be my luck!” a third commenter remarked. “You look gorgeous with or without stick on underwear!”

Many of Olivia’s followers also praised her dress. She revealed that it was from Georges Hobeika, the same designer responsible for the yellow ensemble that she wore for a night out in Miami earlier in the week. That look also include a high slit.