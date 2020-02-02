‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Salem’s Couples Reunite For Steamy New Storylines

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week ahead reveal that in addition to the high drama surrounding so many in Salem, a little romance will also be in the cards, and just in time for Valentine’s Day.

In the brand new weekly preview, four of Salem’s couples reunite for some steamy and emotional scenes. Fans will finally see Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) realize that Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) is the man for her.

In the promo, Sarah is seen staring lovingly at Xander as she tells him that she’s in love with him. Xander is beside himself with joy as he can’t believe he’s finally landed the girl of his dreams.

In addition, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) has decided to give his relationship with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) another shot as well. The couple had been together after learning that Kristen was carrying Brady’s baby.

However, things went south when the pair were told that their baby girl had died. Kristen had an emotional breakdown and left Salem to head to Rome, where she nearly became a nun as she tried to deal with her grief.

When she returned to Salem, Kristen vowed to get Brady back by reminding him of how good they were together. Although he pushed back at the idea, it seems he has finally softened his heart and wants a fresh start.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will be overjoyed when he learns that his husband, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), is innocent. The couple had previously decided to divorce after Will believed he caused the car accident that took the life of Sonny’s mother, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans).

However, Will now knows that he was set up by Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) in an attempt to keep his wife, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers), from learning that she actually caused the crash. Sonny looks thrilled in the promo as he rushes to Will’s jail cell for their emotional reunion.

Another big reunion is also in the works as Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will finally forgive the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), for her betrayal.

Fans may remember that Nicole hid the fact that Eric was the father of Sarah’s baby. When Eric finally learned the news, he was furious and ended his romance with Nicole. Now, he’s ready to open his heart to her again as Days of Our Lives fans will see the pair having an intimate moment at the Brady Pub.