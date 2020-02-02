Fitness Model Casey Martin Puts Pert Derriere On Full Display In New Instagram Share

American fitness model Casey Martin, who is well-known among her fans for posting her hot pics on social media, recently took to her Instagram account and posted a new bikini picture to turn up the heat.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a navy blue bikini, one that perfectly showcased her enviable figure. To spice things up, she turned her back toward the camera and put her pert derriere on full display to tease her followers. In addition, she also flaunted her small waist and long, sexy legs.

Staying true to her style, Casey opted for a full face of makeup. However, considering the daytime outdoor photoshoot, she chose subtle shades. The application included an ivory foundation that rendered a perfect finish to her face. She dusted her cheeks with a light pink shade of blusher and wore nude lipstick. The model applied black eyeliner and opted for a thick coat of mascara, while she completed her makeup with dark eyebrows.

She wore her brunette tresses in a high ponytail to pull off a very sporty look and decided to ditch accessories and jewelry items, so as not to take away the attention from her risque ensemble.

To pose for the picture, Casey stood near a sun lounger, against the backdrop of a tall building. She kept a hand on her waist while she lifted a leg and placed it on the lounger, also parting her lips and looking away from the camera.

Because the hottie neither used a geotag with her post nor mentioned anything in the caption, the location where the photo shoot took place is unknown. However, she wrote that she loves her fans, adding a kiss emoji.

As usual, Casey posted two snaps from the photoshoot. The second image was a collage of her edited and unedited pics.

As of the writing of this article, the picture has garnered more than 9,500 likes and over 160 comments in which admirers appreciated Casey for her hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Looking very, very beautiful, sexy, hot, amazing and wonderful,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“So pretty! Pose on point,” another user wrote.

“You will forever be my body goals!!” a third admirer remarked.

Aside from her usual followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Valeria Orsini, Dajana Gudic, Lais DeLeon Hightower, and Annelese Milton, among others.