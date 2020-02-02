Brunette Bombshell Gia Macool Gets Steamy In A White Lace Dress While Posing In Bed

Gia Macool steamed up Instagram in a revealing white lace dress for her most recent post. The brunette bombshell shared the snap with her fans on Saturday.

In the sexy photograph, Gia looked totally gorgeous as she relaxes in a rumpled bed while sporting the sheer dress. The two-piece gown showed off a lot of skin with its low-cut, strapless top portion and thin skirt.

Gia flaunted her massive cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, rock hard abs, and long, lean legs in the shot as she looked away from the camera with a sexy stare. The model wore her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell over her shoulder and down her back.

Gia also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot, rocking defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks and dark lip color.

In the background of the picture, a window can be seen with light pouring in to help illuminate the dark photo. In the caption, the model asked her fans if they think she’s posing for a Valentine’s Day picture or watching the Super Bowl in the stunning snap.

Meanwhile, many of Gia’s over 1.8 million followers made short work of showing their support for the post. The photo earned over 35,000 likes and more than 1,060 comments in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform.

“Where is your wings my angel,” one of Gia’s followers wrote.

“Always makes us a smile with your posts,” another adoring fan stated.

“You will definitely kill me one day with your beauty,” a third social media user gushed.

“Thanks for the Love I really needed it today. Now my day is complete. Oh I hope that is a Valentine shoot because what a Valentine present you would be, however if you are watching the Super Bowl I can only imagine how super it would be to watch it with you,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gia appears to have no qualms about showcasing her curves in her photos. The model often delights her fans with sexy snaps. Earlier this week, she got pulses racing as she posed in a pink floral gown while flaunting her eye-popping cleavage.

That post also proved to be a popular upload among Gia Macool’s fans. To date, it has raked in over 28,000 likes and more than 900 comments.