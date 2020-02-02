Bikini Model Alexa Collins Celebrates Super Bowl Sunday In Sexy Black Lingerie

Alexa Collins kicked off Super Bowl Sunday with a sizzling new Instagram photo that has her fans talking for all the right reasons.

The bikini model took to her account hours before the big game to share the steamy snap, which was an instant hit with her 759,000 followers on the social media platform. The close-up shot saw the 24-year-old leaning across what appeared to be the backseat of a car, which boasted a dark red leather interior. Her lips were parted in a sensual manner as she stared down the camera with a sultry gaze. She wore nothing more than a set of sexy lingerie that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Alexa sizzled in her barely-there ensemble that did way more showing than covering up. The look included a black bodysuit made entirely out of sheer lace that left very little to the imagination and hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways. The halter-style one-piece boasted thin straps that showcased the babe’s toned arms, while its plunging neckline left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. Alexa’s followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

The skimpy number also featured a scalloped trim along its high-cut leg, which exposed a teasing glimpse at her sculpted thighs and booty. Meanwhile, its see-through fabric clung tightly to the babe’s figure, accentuating her flat midsection and trim waist.

Alexa did not appear to have added any accessories to her eye-popping outfit, letting her hourglass figure take center stage. She wore her platinum tresses down in bouncy waves that spilled messily over her shoulder. As for her beauty, the model was done up with a full face of makeup that consisted of a glossy red lip, dusting of blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also wore dark eye shadow and covered her lashes with a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing brown eyes pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing the social media sensation’s latest Instagram appearance some love. The snap has racked up over 3,300 likes after just 40 minutes of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Alexa’s jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning as usual,” one fan wrote.

Another said that Alexa had an “insanely flawless body.”

“Looking good in black,” commented a third.

“Wow!! You look amazing! So beautiful and sexy!!” gushed a fourth.

Alexa is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Earlier this weekend, she flaunted her incredible body again in a skimpy white bikini. That look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the photo more than 21,000 likes.