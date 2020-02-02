Blond Bombshell Sarah Houchens Shows Off Her Perfect Booty In A Pair Of Skintight Leggings

Sarah Houchens looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a pair of skintight leggings in her latest Instagram update. The blond bombshell shared the racy pic to her feed on Saturday.

In the sexy photo, Sarah flaunted her perfectly round booty, lean legs, tiny waist, flat tummy, and toned arms in the blue, high-waisted leggings and matching sports bra.

The model had her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in ringlet curls that fell down her back as she stood to the side and looked over her shoulder with a sexy stare on her face.

Sarah also rocked a full face of makeup for the snap. The application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She finished off the glam look with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheekbones, and a dark pink gloss on her full lips.

In the background of the photo, a bright sky was visible, as well as some green foliage. In the caption, Sarah told her fans that their lives are a story and that they should write it well.

Many of the model’s 646,000-plus followers shared their love for the post. The post has gained nearly 7,600 likes and more than 140 comments in less than 24 hours after it was posted on her feed.

“We have the power to edit and re-edit as often as necessary,” one of Sarah’s followers wrote in the comments section referencing her caption.

“You’re an inspiration Sarah… glad to know you,” another fan said.

“WOW! You look amazing and I admire your confidence and selflessness to share your workouts with us,” a third social media user stated.

“This is a lovely photo of you Sarah, and an even lovelier caption. Thanks for always being such an amazing inspiration to your fans,” a fourth person wrote. “You’re [sic] words always make me smile and lift me up for whatever is going on in my life. You are so appreciated gorgeous!”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently showed off some serious skin when she posted a double Instagram update of herself rocking a black-and-white striped bikini in front of a mirror. The stunning photos featured the model looking tan and fit as she rocked the tiny string two-piece in her bathroom.

Those pictures also proved to be popular among Sarah Houchens’ loyal fans, who have clicked the like button over 13,000 times and left more than 260 comments on the post to date.