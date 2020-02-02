‘One Piece’ Episode 920 Spoilers, Recap: Sanji, Franky Fight Kyoshiro’s Men, Raizo Helping Luffy Escape

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “A Great Sensation! Sanji’s Special Soba!,” featured a commotion at the Flower Capital involving Vinsmoke Sanji and Cyborg Franky of the Straw Hat Pirates and some members of the Kyoshiro Family. It also showed Raizo the Mist appearing at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon to help Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy escape.

One Piece Episode 920 started with the people of the Land of Wano lining up just to taste the delicious soba made by Sanji. He decided to sell the noodles to attract samurais who could join them in their upcoming war against Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, Emperor Kaido, and the Beast Pirates. Unfortunately, almost all of Sanji’s customers were women.

Franky, who was eating soba with Usopp and Nico Robin, urged Sanji to sell a spicy food that is a perfect match for sake. However, he didn’t look interested in making food for men. While he was serving a little girl, three men arrived at his soba stand. Sanji thought that they were only customers and ordered them to fall in line.

However, it turned out that those men were members of the famous yakuza group at the Flower Capital. As revealed in One Piece Episode 920, they were Kaku-san, Kuni-san, and Suke-san of the Kyoshiro Family. They urged Sanji to pay them for doing business in their territory without their permission. As expected, he refused. Kyoshiro’s subordinates immediately started trouble and ruined Sanji’s soba stand and the food of his last customer.

Seeing the food being wasted, Sanji got furious and attacked Kyoshiro’s men. He destroyed the enemy’s sword with his bare foot and smashed his face to the ground. The episode also showed Franky joining the battle at the Flower Capital, grabbing the body of one of the subordinates, jumping into the air, and knocking him out with the Franosuke Iron Suplex. However, though Sanji and Franky defeated their respective opponents, one of the thugs managed to escape and threaten them that they would soon return to get revenge.

One more day until #ONEPIECESTAMPEDE comes to cinemas! ???? https://t.co/IbANNptxFH We have 5 mini posters & sets of stickers to give away to celebrate ✨ To enter, RT this tweet and tag a friend who loves One Piece ???? Ends midnight Feb 2, UK/IE only! pic.twitter.com/LoPVlyHT2n — Manga Entertainment (@MangaUK) February 1, 2020

One Piece Episode 920 also featured Luffy at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon. After beating one of the jail guards, the captain became popular at the Prisoner’s Mine. Though he’s starting to be admired by his fellow prisoners, Luffy still decided to remain unfriendly, snubbing anyone who tried to approach him, except Old Man Hyo, who expressed his gratitude to Luffy for saving his life. He told him that he really wanted to beat the jail guard and gave him stamps that he could exchange for food.

While Luffy was busy working, Raizo appeared near him, telling him that he already knew the location of the key to his Seastone handcuff. Raizo said that the box containing the key is well-guarded, but he promised Luffy that he will free him from Excavation Labor Camp in Udon no matter what happens.