‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: An Unexpected Return & Shocking Exit Will Rock Salem

The latest Days of Our Lives comings and goings will likely send shock waves through many fans. One unexpected character will return, while a heartbreaking exit is set to rock Salem in the coming days.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see the return of Judi Evans. Judi is best known for playing the role of Adrienne Kiriakis on the soap. However, she’s also done a few stints as the wild and wacky Bonnie Lockhart.

Judi’s co-star and on-screen husband, Wally Kurth, confirmed the news this week. Wally, who plays Justin Kiriakis on the show, revealed that the actress would be making a comeback to Salem. However, he did not reveal the capacity in which she will be returning.

There are a number of options for bringing Judi back, even though Adrienne was recently killed off in a tragic car accident. Adrienne could return as a ghost or in a dream. She may also come back as Bonnie.

In addition, Adrienne could simply be brought back to life by Dr. Rolf’s miracle serum, as others in Salem such as Will Horton (Chandler Massey), Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), EJ DiMera (James Scott), and more have been in the past.

Meanwhile, SheKnows Soaps has confirmed that actor Casey Moss, who plays JJ Deveraux on the soap, will be exiting the role when his character is written off in the near future, possibly in a storyline that’s set to play out during February sweeps.

It is currently unclear how JJ will leave Salem. He has struggled with many issues such as depression, suicidal thoughts, and drug addiction in the past, and each of those could play into his exit from the show.

However, JJ has been through the wringer in the past few years after losing one of his girlfriends, Paige Larsen (True O’Brien), to the Necktie Killer, and the other, Haley Chen (Thia Megia), when she was pushed down a flight of stairs by Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in a recent episode.

JJ may simply want a fresh start away from the constant drama that is always revolving in Salem. Although all of his family members currently live in the town, there could be something better on the horizon for the young man.

Viewers will likely miss the fan-favorite character, as he’s brought a lot of heart to the show over the years.