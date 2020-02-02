Buxom Bombshell Ashley Alexiss Goes Topless In Smoking Hot Instagram Update

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap taken from her 2020 calendar. In honor of the arrival of February, Ashley opted to share the January photo with her fans, and the shot was a steamy way to start off the year.

In the picture, Ashley posed in front of backdrop filled with lush greenery. All eyes were on her curves, though, as she wore nothing at all in the picture. The beauty had sand smeared across her chest, and she placed one arm up, resting her hand on her head, while the other arm went to cover her ample assets. The only accessory she wore in the image was a navel ring that drew attention to her flat stomach.

Ashley’s hair was wet in the photo, tumbling down her back and arm in a tousled style. She wore minimal makeup, if any, in the shot, and had her eyes closed as she lifted her face towards the sun. The snap was cropped just under her hips, so that the NSFW portions of her curvaceous physique weren’t visible, but the snap was scandalous enough to encourage her fans to rush to pick up a copy of the calendar. Ashley mentioned in the caption of the post that fans could get an autographed copy through a link in her bio.

In the caption and in the photo itself, she tagged Travis Yohe as the individual responsible for capturing the sizzling snap. Travis’s Instagram bio lists him as the “husband of a @si_swimsuit Model @ashalexiss.”

Ashley’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot picture captured by her husband, and the post received over 30,600 likes within just 11 hours. The photo also received 370-plus comments from her eager followers, who couldn’t get enough of her voluptuous curves.

“You are more beautiful than words can truly ever describe!” one fan said.

“Oh. My. God. #jawdropper,” another admirer added.

“You are a gorgeous ray of sunshine,” a third follower wrote.

One person, who must have purchased the 2020 calendar already based on his comment, said, “I’ve looked at that picture everyday for over a month.”

Ashley has been thrilling her fans with snaps in which she rocks revealing ensembles that showcase her hourglass physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley shared a picture in which she rocked an insanely scandalous fishnet lingerie set. The ensemble showed off her curves to perfection and accentuated her buxom body.