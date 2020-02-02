Larsa Pippen Stuns In A Blue Sparkle Dress As She’s Ready To Hit The Town

Larsa Pippen flaunted her flawless figure in a stunning sparkly dress as she posed for a brand new Instagram snap. The former reality TV star uploaded the picture to her feed on Saturday.

In the racy photo, Larsa sparkled like a diamond in the skintight blue dress. The gown boasted a short skirt and a low-cut neckline, as well as thick straps. The ensemble showcased the model’s toned arms, long, lean legs, tiny waist, and abundant cleavage.

The stunner posed next to a stone wall with one arm to her side and the other balled into a fist that was pressed against the wall. She wore her long, caramel-colored hair parted in the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

The Kardashian bestie accessorized her look with clear heels and a full face of makeup. The glam application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and smoky eye shadow. She finished off the style with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, glossy pink lips, and a bronzed glow all over her body.

In the caption, Larsa told her followers that she was “ready” to hit the town and that her outfit was made by the brand PrettyLittleThing.

Of course, many of Larsa’s over 1.8 million fans couldn’t get enough of the sultry shot. The photo raked in over 19,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in the first eight hours after it went live on the platform.

“Very sexy dress and beautiful looking,” one of her followers wrote in the comments section.

“I love that color dress,” another adoring fan stated.

“That shade of blue on you. Beautiful lady,” a third admirer said.

“Wow, this is a stunning photo of you Larsa! That dress is so gorgeous and really shows off your killer legs! You are the most beautiful woman in the entire world,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa often showcases her fashion choices while flaunting her curves on social media.

Earlier this week, the model posted a racy throwback snap of herself rocking a plunging red one-piece bathing suit as she posed on her knees on the beach. In the caption, she revealed that her sister sent her the old snap, which was taken when she was just 19-years-old.

Larsa Pippen’s fans also appeared to love the flashback post. To date, they’ve clicked the like button over 47,000 times and left more than 800 comments on the upload.