‘Playboy’ Bunny Sarah Harris Is Ready For Valentine’s Day In Her Racy Red Lingerie

Sarah Harris left little to the imagination as she sported some revealing lingerie in her latest Instagram photo. The Playboy model shared the post to her account on Saturday.

In the sexy snap, Sarah looked smoking hot as she posed with her hip pushed out and her arms to the side. She rocked some racy red lingerie that boasted daring cutouts to show off some extra skin.

The blond bombshell flaunted her toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, tiny waist, and curvy hips in the photo, flashing a sultry stare into the camera. Her golden locks were parted down the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back. She accessorized the red-hot look with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

The model also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark berry color on her full lips. She also sported a bronzed glow all over her body.

In the caption, Sarah asked her fans what they were planning to wear on Valentine’s Day, and then suggested the same outfit that she was wearing.

Of course, many of the model’s over 2.2 million followers showed their support for the post, clicking the like button over 25,000 times and leaving more than 520 comments in less than 24 hours after the photo was published to her feed.

“Lovely goddess, you’re pure fire, you look so perfect and incredibly sexy with those red underwear,” one of Sarah’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“I love you so much beautiful lady,” another adoring fan said.

“This is definitely your best Valentine’s Outfit. So beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“You are the most gorgeous, perfect and beautiful person in the world,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah is known for her racy looks and is often seen sporting stunning lingerie, skimpy ensembles, and minuscule bikinis.

Earlier this week, the blonde got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a tiny floral bikini and a sheer lace sweater as she soaked up some sun on a beach in New Zealand.

That video also proved to be a popular upload among Sarah Harris’ fans. To date, the clip has raked in over 91,000 likes and over 260 comments.