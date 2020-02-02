AEW News: Former WWE World Champion Says Chris Jericho Is The Greatest Of All Time

Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho are enemies on All Elite Wrestling‘s television shows, but in real life, the former has nothing but praise for the legendary superstar. As quoted by 411Mania, Moxley recently appeared on Bleacher Report Live to discuss a variety of topics about the wrestling business, and during the conversation, he shared his real thoughts on Jericho.

“You can’t ever really pick a greatest of all time in wrestling, it’s just too long of a discussion, there’s just too many people on the list. But for me, for my money, Chris Jericho is really making a case for being the greatest of all time. He’s done it in the 90s, and the 2000s, and the last two decades, he’s doing it again, he’s doing something completely new, and breaking new barriers still here in 2020 in AEW.”

As Moxley notes, Jericho has been a successful superstar for decades, and he’s continually reinvented himself throughout his career in order to remain relevant. At the time of this writing, the veteran is the AEW World Champion and the leader of a popular heel faction known as The Inner Circle, and he’s been a major topic of conversation in the wrestling industry since the company opened its doors.

Jericho has also been finding success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling in recent times. At this year’s Wrestle Kingdom pay-per-view, he fought against the legendary Hiroshi Tanahashi in a critically acclaimed encounter. Furthermore, if the match showed anything, it’s that Jericho is still capable of competing in highly physical matches, despite being almost 50-years-old.

Moxley is another WWE alumnus who’s reinvented himself since joining AEW, and his feud with Jericho will culminate in the main event at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view, which will take place on February 29. While both superstars are familiar with each other from their days in WWE together — in which they fought over a plant in a divisive comedy angle — their latest rivalry has been generally praised across the industry.

During the interview, Moxley also singled out some praise for AEW and how it handles its superstars. According to the former WWE Champion, company officials are happy to let the talent be themselves, and they don’t force their employees to “tow the company line.”

He also commended the promotion for giving a spotlight to young talents such as Marko Stunt, Joey Janela, and Darby Allin, as all of them were fairly unknown to mainstream audiences prior to joining AEW.

Jericho has also praised Moxley in the past, having called him the next big thing during their WWE days.