‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: ‘Two Is Better Than One’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of February 3 reveals that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) wants to make a pact with Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) while Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wants to come clean.

Eric Warns Quinn

Eric Forrester (John McCook) is very concerned about his family falling apart. He cannot have Quinn fighting with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) because it will cause unnecessary tension in his household.

“You have to make a serious effort to get along with Brooke,” Eric warns Quinn. But his wife has no plans on making amends with Brooke.

Thomas Offers Quinn A New Pact

Thomas knows that Quinn finds herself in a predicament. It is no secret that she wants to get rid of Brooke for interfering in her marriage. Thomas will realize that they can get rid of Brooke if they work together.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Thomas suggests, “We deal with Brooke together.”

“You want to team up with me?” Quinn asks. She never thought about joining forces with someone to take down their common enemy. She knows that Brooke wields a considerable amount of power and that she could use some help in taking her down.

“Two is better than one,” Thomas offers. He knows that if he and Quinn unite, they would make a formidable team.

Steffy Confesses To Hope

Steffy’s conscience is bothering her. She knows that she is the reason that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) broke up. She needs to tell them that she acted on the advice of Thomas so that they would break up.

“It wasn’t just a simple kiss,” Steffy tries to explain to Hope. She wants to tell Hope that Thomas asked her to do something to push her over the edge. She complied and gave Hope an eyeful when the blonde walked in on her and Liam kissing.

Hope was shattered after she caught Liam in Steffy’s arms. She dumped him and went home to pack his clothes.

The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows that Hope lets Steffy know, “I can’t un-see what I saw.” The Inquisitr reports that Hope will have Brooke with her for moral support and that they will interrogate Steffy about the kiss.

But Steffy will persist and say, “Hope, there’s something you need to know.” Steffy doesn’t like to see Hope and Liam miserable without each other. She knows that she needs to do the right thing so that she can live with herself.