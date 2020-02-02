‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: An Unholy Alliance & An Unlikely Friendship

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 3 reveals that a new friendship and an unholy alliance will take center stage. Unexpected pairings will provide the support needed to go forward in pressing health issues and plans for revenge, per She Knows Soaps.

Monday, February 3 – Wyatt Turns To Liam For Advice

Unsure about his decision to leave Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) for Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will turn to his brother for advice. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will blast Wyatt for hurting Sally again.

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will go ahead with her plan to destroy Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) life. The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw how she spiked Brooke’s drink in an attempt to get Brooke hooked on alcohol again.

Tuesday, February 4 – An Unholy Alliance

Brooke will try to convince Liam that he is not responsible for his breakup. As far as she’s concerned, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is the reason that he and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) are no longer together.

Thomas wants to join forces with Quinn to get rid of their common enemy, Brooke. Of course, Thomas heard that Quinn wants to destroy Brooke. Since he wants to do the same thing, he will suggest that they unite to make their goal a reality.

Wednesday, February 5 – Sparks Fly Between Liam & Steffy

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will take note of Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and tell her that she’s beautiful. However, he may tread on her toes when he begins to ask her some personal questions about her relationship with Thomas.

Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will spend some time with Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington). The soap opera spoilers predict that sparks will fly between the former husband and wife.

Thursday, February 6 – Sally Shuts Out Wyatt

Wyatt will visit Sally since may people have commented on the fact that she doesn’t seem like herself. Wyatt is worried about her and wants to make sure that she’s doing okay. But Sally doesn’t want his pity and will shut him down when he tells her that he’s concerned about her.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will show his love for his fiancée, Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Katie loves this tender side of Dollar Bill.

Friday, February 7 – An Unlikely New Friendship Blossoms

Quinn tells Wyatt that he and Flo should marry as soon as possible.

In the meantime, Sally will receive support from Katie who was with her when she was getting her medical tests done.