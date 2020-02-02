Jessica Simpson’s Ex-Husband Nick Lachey Says He Hasn’t Read ‘A Single Word’ Of Her Tell-All Book

The 98 Degrees alum reveals his ex didn't check in with him before dishing details about their marriage.

Nick Lachey says he hasn’t read the book written by his ex-wife, Jessica Simpson. In a new interview, the 98 Degrees alum said he has no interest in his ex’s memoir, and he noted that she did not talk to him about her book before it was published.

In her memoir, Open Book, Jessica wrote that her young marriage crumbled amid the massive media attention the couple got following their MTV reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Nick, 46, addressed the media frenzy around Jessica’s book nearly 15 years after their split.

“Well, no, I have not read a single word,” Nick told Us of the memoir.“Both of us [Nick and his wife, Vanessa Lachey] have not read the book, and no, [Jessica] did not reach out before it was published.”

Nick previously revealed that he hasn’t spoken to his ex-wife “in years,” but it is a little surprising that Jessica didn’t touch base with him before penning personal details about their marriage.

In her book, Jessica wrote that she wanted to be “very respectful” when writing about Nick because she married him “for a reason” and they “were together for seven years for a reason.”

“He has a family now and I would never say anything to disrespect that,” the singer wrote.

But Jessica did dish some dirt about her ex in Open Book. In excerpts from her memoir posted by Radar Online, Jessica accused Nick of having a wandering eye during their marriage. She also revealed that after they fought, Nick would stay out late without her or head to Las Vegas or Miami with his “boys” and not answer his phone when she called.

Jessica also said her ex got VIP treatment as a regular at strip clubs and bars. Jessica wrote that Nick liked that scene and she thought it was “gross.”

Nick and Jessica married in 2002 and shot to fame as Newlyweds documented their first year of marriage. The singers divorced in 2006, just one year after Newlyweds was canceled by MTV.

In an Open Book excerpt posted by OK magazine, Jessica wrote that she slept with Nick once after their split. While she admitted the intimate moment was emotional, she realized she had “no connection” with her ex anymore.

“I could feel his hate,” Jessica wrote of Nick. “The whole situation was very dark. I didn’t want the energy in my home. When he walked out the door, I knew I would never see him again.”

Years after that final encounter, it’s not a huge surprise that Nick doesn’t want to rehash his first marriage in written form.

Jessica Simpson’s Open Book will be in stores on February 4.