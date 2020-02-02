British Model Rhian Sugden Shows Off Major Skin In See-Through Lace Lingerie

British glamour model Rhian Sugden, who is known on Instagram for her enviable curves, recently went online and treated her legion of admirers to another hot picture.

In the highly-NSFW snap, which can be viewed on Instagram, the model could be seen rocking see-through lace lingerie that allowed her to show off her never-ending cleavage as well as a glimpse of her nipples. In addition, she also flaunted her long, sexy legs.

Rhian wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour but opted for subtle shades so as not to overdo her look. The application featured an ivory foundation that perfectly matched her skin tone. She dusted her cheeks with a tinge of highlighter, added a nude-pink shade of lipstick, and accentuated her eyes with liner and lots of mascara. The model finished her makeup application with defined eyebrows. Finally, she painted her manicured nails with a red polish.

She wore her highlighted tresses down, with bangs covering her forehead. To keep the overall look simple, the hottie decided to go with minimal jewelry, including a dainty pendant and a delicate bracelet.

To pose for the snap, the model sat on a leather stool against a gray background in a nondescript room. She slightly puckered her lips and looked straight into the camera to exude seductive vibes.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Covent Garden, London. In the caption, Rhian informed her fans that her sexy lingerie was from the U.K.-based intimate apparel and nightwear retailer, Bluebella Lingerie. She also provided her fans with a discount code to shop from Bluebella’s website and endorsed the brand by saying that she is in love with their products.

Within a day of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the photo has amassed more than 10,000 likes and close to 200 comments in which fans and followers, per usual, praised Rhian for her incredible curves and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You are a very beautiful and sexy young lady,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Perfect. You looked like you’re carved out of marble!” another user chimed in.

“Oh, my actual goodness. Perfection is here!” a third admirer remarked.

“Looking wonderful, as always. Sending you best wishes,” a fourth follower wrote.

There were plenty of other complimentary words and phrases left for the blond bombshell. The remaining fans opted for a more millennial way of praising the model and used countless hearts, kiss, and fire emoji instead of words.