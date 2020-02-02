‘General Hospital’ February Spoilers: Valentin Heads Down A Dark Path

Things will be taking a dark turn for Valentin Cassadine.

Helena warned everyone before her death that Valentin was the most evil Cassadine, and now coming up on General Hospital, it looks like her words may come back to haunt them. His world has been rocked and he is trying to recover from losing the love of his life and his home. He may even lose custody of his daughter soon. February sweeps spoilers tease that Valentin is about to embrace his dark and that may have repercussions for those who have crossed him.

Valentin has been a complicated character ever since his arrival in 2016. His goal back then was to take control of the Cassadine fortune and he has done that by shooting Nikolas and heading to Port Charles to take over his life at Wyndemere. Now Nik is back and things have drastically changed for Valentin. The men are at odds on who is the rightful heir, but according to General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central, Valentin will be headed down a dark path the week of February 10.

Does it have something to do with Nina? Last week, Valentin told his ex that he still loves her, despite her plan for revenge against him. She still seems conflicted on her feelings towards him and spoilers have suggested that could very well lead her straight into the arms of Jasper Jacks. They already shared a kiss. If their relationship goes any further, that would certainly send Valentin into a tailspin.

Valentin's life just blew up in his face. Is there anything left to salvage now that Nikolas is back and Nina has her eyes on the door?

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @japastu pic.twitter.com/143kMmdS41 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 6, 2020

More spoilers for February reveals that Jax is ready to move forward. While it didn’t exactly refer to moving forward with Nina, that seems likely that this is what it’s referring to.

Another big event happening soon is the return of Helena Cassadine. The Inquisitr had previously reported that actress Constance Towers will be reprising her role on General Hospital as the evil Cassadine matriarch for three days in February. While it’s not confirmed just yet on whether she will actually return alive or just in flashbacks, her scenes may clear up the question on who really is the rightful heir.

In the meantime, Valentin seems to have a plan. He isn’t about to let Nik or anyone else beat him. His trusty lawyer, Martin Grey, has been by his side the whole time. Those two are in cahoots to somehow seal Valentin’s future, whatever that may be.

By the end of this week, things will begin to happen on General Hospital that will eventually lead him down the his dark path and that’s when many in Port Charles better watch their backs.