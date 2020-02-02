Bianca Taylor Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In A Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Latina fitness model Bianca Taylor recently took to her Instagram account and mesmerized her fans with a very hot picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a barely-there neon green bikini which struggled to contain her assets. As a result, Bianca showed off major underboob to titillate her fans.

The model decided to opt for a full face of makeup which made her look nothing short of gorgeous. The application included a being-colored foundation that gave the model’s skin a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a tinge of pink blusher and applied a nude-pink shade of lipstick that she teamed with a slick of gloss. She chose a nude eyeshadow and applied a thick coat of mascara to accentuate her false eyelashes. She finished her makeup with dark eyebrows.

Bianca wore her beautiful, raven-colored tresses in soft curls and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. To keep it simple, yet sexy, she ditched jewelry items. She, however, decided to retain the gold hoop in her nose.

According to the geotag and in the caption, the picture was captured in Los Angeles, California. The fitness queen sent love to her fans and also asked them about their locations.

Within 13 hours of going live, the picture amassed 16,000 likes and over 360 comments in which fans and followers, per usual, praised the model for her beautiful face and incredible figure. Many fans also enthusiastically responded to Bianca’s question and shared their locations, which showed that the model has fans from all across the globe.

That apart, Bianca also asked her fans to visit her website to have access to more of her pictures as well as fitness plans and merchandise.

“Green looks good on you!! Love the pic,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Sending you tons of love! Bless you, gorgeous. You are a wonderful soul [kiss emoji]” another user wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful. I want to hug you and never let go of you,” a third follower remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer opined that no other model on Instagram is more beautiful than Bianca.

“You are the best thing Instagram has!!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “the prettiest babe,” “vegan queen” and “hottest” to express their admiration for the model.

Aside from Bianca’s regular fans and followers, many of her fellow fitness models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Vicky Aisha, Mary Bellavita and Desiree Gato, among others.