Jessica Simpson Is All Legs In New Campaign For Her Spring 2020 Fashion Collection

The fashion designer sizzles in her new ad campaign.

Jessica Simpson got leggy for a new ad campaign for the Jessica Simpson Collection. The 30-year-old singer and fashion designer posed for an ad for her line’s Spring 2020 collection while surrounded by dozens of pairs of her designer shoes.

Jessica always makes headlines for her fashionable looks, but in this ad, all eyes are on her legs and the shoes that go with them.

Om Saturday, the mom of three posted a photo from the photoshoot taken by Russell James. The singer’s super-toned legs, the result of a dedicated workout program following the birth of her third baby last year, are visible as she poses on a large ottoman.

Jessica is wearing a long, high-slit dress as she sits cross-legged and smiles in the campaign photo. The style star is wearing chunky high heeled sandals, and her long blonde hair is worn in waves and parted down the middle. Dozens of pairs of adorable shoes, all high heels and in a rainbow of colors, are strewn about the room.

In the caption to a pic posted on her personal Instagram page, Jessica revealed that the photoshoot for the campaign took place at her California home. She also joked that sometimes her bedroom floor really does look like this.

Fans flocked to the comments section of the post to remark on Jessica’s super sizzling look.

“Best legs EVER!” one fan wrote.

“Smokin hot girl,” another added.

“The Brigitte Bardot haaaair is my absolute fave look on you ever ever ever,” another fan wrote.

“Yaaaaassss girl, lookin’ SO good!” a fourth wrote.

Jessica has been making headlines for her legs ever since she donned shortie shorts to play Daisy Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard movie back in 2005. In 2016, one of Jessica’s past trainers, Alicia Strom, told Women’s Health the secrets to the star’s sculpted legs. At the time, Jessica’s go-to leg exercises were plyo split squats, weighted squats, and single-leg deadlifts.

Fast forward to 2020 and she’s still all legs as she poses as a model for her own ad campaign.

A sneak peek at Jessica’s Spring 2020 collection can be seen on the JessicaSimpson.com website. The dress that Jessica is wearing in the campaign appears to be the Gabbie Maxi Ruffle print dress ($89.50) in the gardenia snake pattern. The line also includes ruffle rompers, pixie jackets, and beach pants, all affordably priced for fans of the former MTV star.

But let’s face it, Jessica is best known for her shoes, which also help accentuate her killer legs. She even posts weekly #ShoeCrushSaturday pics. The Jessica Simpson website boasts dozens of shoe styles, including sky-high platforms, glittery pumps, and open-toed booties.