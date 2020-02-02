CNN Analyst Says Donald Trump ‘Won’ In Impeachment Trial: ‘That’s How History Will Remember What Went On Here’

In a 51-49 vote on Friday, the United States Senate voted against calling additional witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, all but paving the way for the president’s swift acquittal next week. According to CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, it is clear who the winner is.

Per The Hill, on Saturday, Toobin — a staunch critic of the commander-in-chief — weighed in on the latest developments in the impeachment saga, concluding that the only way the events can be interpreted is as a victory for Trump and his Republican allies.

“Trump won. I mean, you know he’s gonna win this trial. He won on the issue of witnesses,” Toobin told told CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer.

“He’s going to get acquitted, and that’s how history will remember what went on here.”

Toobin noted that Republicans’ refusal to allow former national security adviser John Bolton to testify will also be remembered, as will the GOP’s constant rejection of calls for other witnesses the Democrats considered to be crucial.

“I think history will also record that there are at last one and perhaps other pivotal pivotal witnesses who were available to the Senate to talk about the precise issue that is the subject of this impeachment trial, and the Senate decided not to hear from them,” he said.

Toobin predicted the outcome last week, when he — after analyzing the trial — similarly suggested that Trump and Republicans are “winning.” The staunch Trump critic praised the president’s legal team, suggesting that Democratic impeachment managers made a number of mistakes during the process, creating an opportunity for White House lawyers to persuasively defend the president.

According to the impeachment articles passed by the House, Trump is guilty of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. The president committed the impeachable offenses, House Democrats claim, when he allegedly pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

During the trial, White House attorneys focused extensively on attacking Democrats in charge of the impeachment effort. They took aim at House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, questioning his credibility and reminding the American people that Schiff has long claimed that Trump conspired with the Russian government to win the 2016 presidential election.

Trump allies have long disputed the Democrats’ impeachment case, alleging that it is part of a broader conspiracy to take down the president. Attorney Alan Dershowitz, who defended Trump in the impeachment trial, argued in a recent interview that the president should not have the stain of impeachment on his legacy.

According to Dershowitz, given that Trump has not been granted a fair trial, he can not even be considered impeached. “If he wins this, I think nobody should regard him as having been impeached,” he said.