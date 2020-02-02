NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire J.J. Redick From Pelicans For Josh Richardson, ‘Bleacher Report’ Suggests

With a 31-19 win-loss record, the Philadelphia 76ers are at sixth place in the Eastern Conference, putting them 11 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Bucks but a good nine games ahead of the seventh-place Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers’ starters have dominated opponents by over nine points per 100 possessions, and, as shown on their Basketball-Reference team page, the team is ranked second in points allowed per game. But with Philadelphia ranked just 23rd in the league with 108.7 points scored per game, could they benefit from bringing back an old face like New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard J.J. Redick?

In an article published by Bleacher Report on Saturday, Preston Ellis discussed his list of ideal pre-deadline trade targets for the NBA’s top playoff contenders, suggesting in his entry for the Sixers that the team should “bring on the offense.” He added that Philadelphia’s offense looked even worse when superstar center Joel Embiid was sidelined for 10 games, despite Ben Simmons’ best efforts to speed up the gameplay. With that in mind, Redick was recommended as someone the team could make a move for prior to the February 6 trade deadline.

“Imagine just how destructive this unit would be with one of the most efficient offensive playmakers in the NBA. Imagine it with a player who moves without the ball and creates efficient opportunities every time he touches it.”

JJ Redick receives a standing ovation from the crowd in his return to Philadelphia! ???? pic.twitter.com/opgM3vL4jb — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2019

Talking about the trade package the Sixers would have to offer New Orleans in order to acquire Redick, Ellis suggested a deal centered on shooting guard Josh Richardson, who has produced 15 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game so far in his first year in Philadelphia. He added, however, that a third team might need to be included in the mix, in order to ensure that the Sixers don’t “deplete much of their depth” and the Pelicans get some promising young talents in return.

After playing two seasons for the 76ers, Redick signed as a free agent with the Pelicans last summer and is currently averaging 15.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists and shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from three-point territory, per Basketball-Reference. However, Bleacher Report‘s Ellis focused on the advanced stats that make him one of the league’s best isolation scorers, pick-and-roll ball handlers, and roll men — hence making him an ideal pickup for Philadelphia.

While Redick’s name has not frequently been brought up in the wave of rumors that have swirled ahead of the February 6 trade deadline, the 35-year-old Duke product has been linked to a few other teams since the start of the 2019-20 season. These include the Los Angeles Lakers, a team with two high-scoring superstars (LeBron James and Anthony Davis) that could also benefit from his off-the-ball skills.