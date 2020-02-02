Georgia Fowler Sizzles In A Tight White Swimsuit On Instagram

Georgia Fowler has recently been keeping the sunny vibes alive on her Instagram feed with multiple swimsuit pics. This included her newest post, which was a series of three images from a professional photoshoot. The model was seen striking several dynamic poses in an eye-catching landscape.

In the first photo, Georgia was photographed posing on top of a wooden log. She managed to lay back on it with her feet on the ground. The stunner arched her back so that her shoulders were the only thing touching the log. She threw her right arm back and placed her other hand on her hip.

The beauty wore a tight, white one-piece for the occasion, which had thin straps and a basic neckline. As well, she wore a light tan jacket on top. It fell down her left shoulder and was left undone. Georgia completed her look with a pair of black boots.

The ground was made up of orange rocks and sand, which offered a striking contrast of colors. In the distance were a grove of trees that seemed to stretch on for a while.

The photos were taken on a sunny day with seemingly no clouds.

The second photo was taken from a different vantage point, with the bombshell maintaining a similar pose from the first snap. This time, her feet faced the camera, an angle that emphasized the additional logs that were laid beside her.

The third photo showed Georgia standing on one feet, the other raised inches into the air. No logs were visible in this shot, and instead, an orange-red mountain was in the horizon. She wore a completely different outfit this time, with pieces in white and tan tones.

Her many fans headed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new update.

“That setting!” gushed an admirer.

“It sure is and at night you can see the Milky Way,” wrote a follower, referring to the captions.

“So beautiful,” declared a supporter.

“It looks hot.. literally,” joked a fourth social media user.

In addition, the bombshell shared another photo of herself in a swimsuit, this time opting for a blue bikini.

Georgia was photographed laying on one side on a large, white towel. The towel had crabs and fish drawn on it, along with “2020” written in the corner. She propped herself up with her right arm and looked over at the camera with a smile on her face. There were three more images in the update which were landscape photos.