‘Bachelorette’ Heartthrob Tyler Cameron Lands Television Gig

Tyler Cameron will host a new television show about dog houses.

Tyler Cameron melted hearts across America when he appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. He unfortunately did not end up getting engaged on the show but he did gain a nice fan base, rocketing quickly to fame and having his pick of suitors after the show concluded. His career has also been prospering as he just landed a role on a new television show called Barkitecture which is about luxurious dog houses, according to The List.

As a dog lover, Cameron is expected to ease in smoothly to his first ever television host position. He will be working with fellow dog lovers to help build their beloved pets extra fancy dog houses. An interior designer named Delia Kenza will act as Cameron’s co-host on the show. It will essentially be like a HGTV home improvement show, just for animals. It will be released by a streaming service called Quibi. Quibi released a statement regarding the new program.

“Barkitecture captures the lifestyles of dog-loving, dog-obsessed people who are gifting their beloved fur-babies with the most ridiculously extravagant dog houses imaginable. In each episode, the hosts work with doggie parents to build a fully customized dog house that redefines sitting in the lap of luxury.”

Cameron has been hinting at possibly partaking in a new project through his social media for awhile now but only recently revealed what exactly that project is. He was excited to share his news with his 2.1 million Instagram subscribers last week. He was joined by his own beloved dog Harley when making the announcement.

“Excited to share that I’m hosting #Barkitecture with the amazing @deliakenza coming soon to @quibi. We built some of the most insane dog houses you’ve ever seen. Special thanks to Harley for overseeing construction,” he wrote in the post.

Many Bachelor and Bachelorette fans were hoping to see him grace their television screens one more, perhaps by appearing on the summer spinoff show Bachelor in Paradise for a second chance to find love. Nevertheless, that doesn’t seem to be where his attention is right now. At only 27-years-old he seems to be content dating around casually and focusing on himself.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cameron has been romantically linked with several big name celebrities since his departure from the show. He dated supermodel Gigi Hadid for several months and then had a casual fling with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, a model named Stassie Karanikolaou.