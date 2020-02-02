‘The Young And The Restless’ Writers Team Wins Award & Viewers Respond

The Young and The Restless writers won the Writer’s Guild Award for Best Daytime Drama. Earlier today, the show congratulated its writers with a tweet announcing the big news about the award that a team of 13 writers won. Several viewers responded, offering congratulations, but others took the post as a place to air their grievances about the direction of the No. 1 rated CBS Daytime drama’s writing and storylines lately.

“Congrats on your award. The #teriah storyline has been particularly awesome. Keep up the good work. I appreciate you guys!” praised a happy fan, who mentioned the relationship between Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks).

Currently, the same-sex onscreen couple is experiencing some angst, though, because Tessa is on tour with her ex-husband Tanner Watts (Chase Coleman). Some viewers worried that would mean the end for the couple. However, even though Tessa is out of town, she has still stayed involved in the storylines over the past few weeks.

“What?! I don’t know who voted for them to get this award, but it wasn’t the fans that have been complaining for months and years about the writing and how horrible it is!” another Twitter user replied.

Last year when the previous head writer, Mal Young, left the show, many viewers hoped that storylines would turn around when Josh Griffith took over. He did bring back Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), which made a lot of fans happy, but lately, there has been a lot of complaining because, for fans, the storylines seem to build up without any dramatic payoff.

“The writers guild is crazy in giving Y&R this award. As a viewer of over 40 years, the past two years have been the worse stories ever written for the show. Obviously, the other soaps must really suck if Y&R won,” complained another fan.

“I’ll congratulate them on the win. But, there are so many fans complaining about so many storylines and the poor treatment of beloved vets, that I find the win difficult to understand,” wrote one viewer.

In recent months, the show has faced criticism for not featuring veteran actors like Doug Davidson, who portrays Paul, and Eric Braeden, who portrays Victor. However, there are signs that these two fan favorites, as well as others, will end up getting more screen time in the coming weeks during February sweeps. Braeden recently tweeted that he and several other known characters, which brought a lot of positive comments from fans.