‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Celebrates Losing 15 Pounds In A Sexy Workout Snap

Emily Simpson looked incredible in an Instagram post shared on Friday, reports Hollywood Life. The reality star has been flaunting her fifteen-pound weight loss frequently on social media. Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall that she attended the season fourteen reunion in a wheelchair after having hip surgery, she lost the weight shortly after.

For the new pic, she posed in curve-hugging athletic wear that showed off her sexy figure. Simpson was photographed in the middle of doing a workout near The Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, California. Her peachy behind was of particular note, and it seems that her new fitness routine is working wonders on her backside. She credited her trainer, Paulina Stein of Paulina Fitness, for her regimen. Simpson has been very vocal about her struggle with her weight in the past and on her show. It appears she has adopted a much healthier mindset.

Her post was inspired by Netflix’s new docuseries, Cheer, which follows the Navarro College cheerleaders and their journey to the championship. Simpson made a reference to trying to “make mat” as is frequently said in the show. Only the most skilled and hardworking cheerleaders get the chance to compete at the official Daytona cheer competition.

“[I]f you want to make a difference in your life and your health start NOW.. right now!” wrote the mother-of-three.

Her caption encouraged her followers to persevere in their fitness goals and remain dedicated to the endgame.

Fans of Simpson flocked to her comment section to praise her rocking new body and gush about how excited they were to see the beauty return to The Real Housewives of Orange County next season. Several people also expressed their mutual love of Cheer. A few users also wanted Simpson to know they thought of her as their “body goals” and “inspiration.”

“You look strong AF! Jerry’s mat talk gives me life! Keep up tje [sic] good work,” said one person.

“You are amazing. Impressed with your grit and determination,” wrote a second user, adding several encouraging emoji to their comment.

“You look awesome girl. Keep doing what you’re doing,” a third fan complimented.

Simpson’s co-star, Kelly Dodd, liked her post and previous Orange County housewife, Lizzie Rovsek commented, “I love that.”

Earlier this month, Hollywood Life shared sexy shots of the 43-year-old rocking a beachside photo shoot in a sizzling Baywatch-inspired one-piece. An additional pic from the shoot showed her modeling a sultry black swimsuit with a lacy cover-up.