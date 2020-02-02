‘The Young And The Restless’ February Sweeps Spoilers: Phyllis Gains Power

New The Young and the Restless spoilers for February sweeps reveal that Phyllis rules the roost as Nick and Adam fall back into their rivalry. Plus, Phyllis’s good fortune may result in Abby’s misfortune as the younger Newman daughter experiences a setback.

Recently, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) have seemed to enjoy each other’s company. They’ve flirted and played video games on more than one occasion. Now that Nick let Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) go so that she could reunite with Adam (Mark Grossman), Nick and Adam have had an uneasy truce, in part for Connor’s (Judah Mackey) sake. However, all that is about to change. Chelsea and Adam will face problems resulting from people in Genoa City who don’t approve of their relationship. Plus, things between Nick and Adam are about to erupt again.

Y&R head writer gave Soap Opera Digest details of several bombshell February sweeps storylines, and he promised both romance and drama for viewers who tune in this month.

“Adam and Nick’s rivalry will be ignited by a business venture that affects the entire Newman family,” Griffith teased.

Since Adam recently let everybody know that he is going to get Dark Horse back up and running, he will likely cause issues with Newman Enterprises. Nick won’t be thrilled, either, because Adam took the company from Nick. Yes, Nick started New Hope, which seems to line up with his passion better, but he still doesn’t appreciate Adam and Dark Horse.

It sounds like Nick might feel some sparks with Phyllis. However, she might find out some information that gives her some power over both Adam and Abby (Melissa Ordway). Chance (Donny Boaz) is also possibly wrapped up in it because the secret very well could be whatever Adam and Chance are hiding.

“Nick and Phyllis have a chemistry that cannot be ignored. For now, Phyllis is all business when a dangerous secret will fall into her lap, putting her into a power position in Genoa City,” said Griffith.

Something goes awry with Abby, and there’s no doubt Phyllis will enjoy seeing the woman who took over her hotel idea and later fired her, having issues. Of course, Phyllis might not love the whole thing serving as a way for Abby and Chance to grow closer to each other given Phyllis’s recent date with Chance.

“Abby and Chance’s romance will continue to blossom,” the scribe revealed. “Abby will see Chance’s commitment to their relationship when she suffers a major setback.”