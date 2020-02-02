Instagram Sensation Niece Waidhofer Lounges In Bed In Just A Thong — Because She Missed Laundry Day

Niece Waidhofer’s latest racy snap is earning her some viral attention — and it’s all thanks to her inability to do laundry.

The model took to Instagram on Saturday to share a very racy picture of herself laying on a bed wearing a thong and a rather revealing tanktop, which she said was the result of a failure to get her laundry done in time. The revealing Instagram photo was a big hit with the social media star’s fans, racking up more than 60,000 likes and plenty of comments about her fantastic physique.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Do you really look amazing like this everyday?” another added.

The picture is one of many racy snaps that the popular Instagram model has shared in recent days. She also took to the picture-sharing social media site earlier in the week to post a similar shot of herself laying face-down while wearing just a bra and thong during a trip to Las Vegas. As The Inquisitr reported, this photo also captured some viral attention from fans, but apparently some unhappy reactions from onlookers.

The picture appeared to be taken near a public swimming pool in Sin City, and not everyone nearby was happy to see her in such skimpy clothing.

“Mothers with young sons outraged,” she wrote. “Keep your bowl cut on lady, maybe don’t bring your 13-year-old boy to Las Vegas then.”

Niece had returned to Houston for the picture shared on Saturday. The brunette beauty describes herself on her personal website as a “Texas model,” though her popularity has her traveling across the United States for her modeling work. Before her trip to Las Vegas earlier in the week, Niece has traveled to Florida and around the Texas Gulf Coast to show off in bikinis and other similarly skimpy attire.

But even with her incredible popularity both on Instagram and other social media sites, Niece told fans that she still has to deal with the day-to-day struggles of life. In the caption for the most recent photo, Waidhofer admitted to followers that she was wearing the same shirt twice because it she was overdue for laundry, out of detergent, and not “mentally stable” enough at the moment to make a trip to the grocery store. This admission earned her the support of many commenters, who said they could relate to the situation and even some who offered to do Niece’s laundry for her. It’s not clear if she planned to take any up on the offer.