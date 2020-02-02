‘General Hospital’ Monday Spoilers: Willow Questions Brad’s Stability

Willow puts her foot down with Brad.

Ever since Nelle Benson was released from prison, there has been plenty of drama on ABC’s General Hospital. She has made Brad more anxious than ever and Willow Tait questioning both her and Brad’s intentions. Of course, Nelle returned to Port Charles with a big plan and she thinks that she is gaining control of the situation, but it may not be all as it seems to be.

On Monday’s General Hospital, Willow will be approaching Brad about Nelle and it looks like she is not happy with him. In the previews, she tells Brad that he needs to do something about Nelle. She wants her far away from Wiley and threatens that if he can’t control her, then she will. The two women have had a few confrontations ever since Nelle’s release. Willow isn’t backing down at all. Her focus is on keeping the little boy that she believes is her son safe. Soap Central indicates that Willow will be totally confused on Brad’s behavior that she will be doubting his stability.

Nelle could blow the baby swap secret whenever she wants, but she is waiting it out. She knows that Willow will be devastated when she learns that her real baby is dead and she will be delighted about it. It wouldn’t even be a surprise if Nelle would try to hurt Willow at this point as she is getting irritated every time they run into each other. Willow is learning just how ruthless Michael’s evil ex can be and that makes her even more adamant on keeping her far away from the baby.

Brad's new roommate is already on his last nerve. How will she feel about Wiley's new nanny? #ChloeLanier

Tune into an all-new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @parryshen pic.twitter.com/WEc7JEoa8e — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 17, 2020

Brad is about to get a big surprise soon as well. Lucas is expected to regain consciousness after being in a coma for weeks. Brad had told Lucas the truth about Wiley before the car crash and now it will be a waiting game to see what, if anything, that he remembers before the accident. General Hospital spoilers tease that he won’t remember anything at first, but then bits and pieces of their conversation will come to light eventually.

Will Lucas blow the secret up before Nelle has a chance to put her plan into action? Her vision board suggested that she is planning on getting her money from the ELQ shares and grabbing Wiley to raise him on her own. Willow still has no idea that her baby died and was replaced by Jonah/Wiley.

With February sweeps coming up, the baby swap secret is expected to finally be exposed and it can’t be soon enough for General Hospital fans.