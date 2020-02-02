Hoda Kotb Reacts To The Death Of Author Mary Higgins Clark

Hoda Kotb was saddened to hear of the death of mystery writer Mary Higgins Clark.

Well known writer Mary Higgins Clark passed away on January 31 in Florida. She was a beloved author and passed away at the age of 92-years-old. She was especially known for her mystery books. Many are mourning her death, including the Today Show’s Hoda Kotb who got to know Clark well by interviewing her many times throughout the years. Kotb remembered the author in an Instagram post.

Kotb included a photo of herself and her former co-host of the fourth hour of the Today Show, Kathie Lee Gifford, sitting alongside the author.

“So sad to hear about the passing of #maryhigginsclark. Kath and I Interviewed her dozens of times..we loved every moment with her.. we will miss you Mary xo,” Kotb wrote in her caption.

Clark was known as ‘The Queen of Suspense’ due to her talent for keeping readers hooked and wanting more. She discovered her love for writing when she was very young and got her big break in 1975 when she published Aspire to the Heavens. She never stopped writing, publishing over forty bestselling suspense books. Her writing changed with the times and in 2019 she published her very last book Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry which discusses heavy material, including the MeToo movement.

It is with deep sadness we say goodbye to the "Queen of Suspense" Mary Higgins Clark, author of over 40 bestselling suspense titles. She passed away peacefully this evening, January 31, at the age of 92 surrounded by family and friends. pic.twitter.com/SoAGqBebRP — Simon & Schuster (@SimonBooks) February 1, 2020

There have been more than 100 million copies of Clark’s publications printed in the United States, with a couple of the most popular ones being Where Are the Children? and A Stranger Is Watching. She also co-authored several other works alongside her daughter, Carol Higgins Clark. She’s also won numerous literary awards, including the French literary prize Grand Prix de Littérature Policière. In addition, she scored the prestigious position of Grand Master of the Edgar Allen Poe Awards by the Mystery Writers of America, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

It was Clark’s publishing company, Simon & Schuster, that shared the sad news of the writer’s passing on Twitter. Her editor, Michael Korda, also released a statement regarding her death. He discussed her unique talent as an author and the powerful way she was able to connect with readers always delivering exactly what they wanted in the most suspenseful way possible.