‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Amanda Receives A Terrifying Surprise

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Amanda and Victoria tangle over Billy, which leaves her frustrated. However, when the lawyer returns to her hotel suite at The Grand Phoenix, she receives a terrifying surprise.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) believes that Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Billy (Jason Thompson) had an affair after pictures that Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) pass along to her. Amanda and Billy both know that they did not cheat physically, and even though Amanda is mostly on Victoria’s side, she has to defend herself.

Amanda actress, Mishael Morgan, recently discussed her on-screen alter ego’s trials and tribulations with Soap Opera Digest, and she teased a scary blast from Amanda’s past, who will hit Genoa City very soon.

“Amanda is very frustrated at this point. She relocated to this town because she wanted a fresh start with no drama or issues, but sit feels like she just can’t get away from these problems,” revealed Morgan.

After the exhausting public confrontation with Victoria, Amanda returns to her suite, looking to reevaluate her plans and rest. Instead, she finds her ex-fiance, Ripley (Christian Keyes), sitting there waiting for her. This is the man Amanda has confided in Billy about. Previously Amanda revealed that things with Ripley ended so poorly that she had to get a restraining order to ensure that he stayed away from her.

“This is the man she’s been talking about with Billy. She’s been trying to keep track of Ripley, but she lost him, and now here he is, ion her hotel room, and she is instantly terrified,” Morgan said. “You really wonder just what went down between them, and why is she so obviously scared of him?”

It is worrisome that he’s shown up, especially since Amanda feared for her safety enough to get a restraining order. It seems like she might be in trouble with Ripley there, but will Amanda end up asking anybody for help? Sure, she could call Nate (Sean Dominic), but she doesn’t seem like she wants to involve Nate in any drama.

Then, there’s Billy, but Amanda has just escaped Billy’s argument with Victoria, so calling on him for help so quickly after that could end up causing even more issues. Because Billy is staying at The Grand Phoenix Hotel after moving out of Victoria’s, there is a strong chance that he will notice something unusual going on with Amanda. If so, he could end up helping her out when Ripley shows up unexpectedly.