WWE News: Mauro Ranallo Finally Opens Up About Negative Corey Graves Incident

NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo has opened up about last year’s Corey Graves incident. According to the WWE announcer, the situation turned out to be a “blessing in disguise,” as it prompted him to delete his Twitter account.

As quoted by Post Wrestling, Ranallo shared his thoughts during an interview with TSN 1040. Judging by his words, it’s unlikely that anyone will be able to interact with the voice of NXT online ever again.

“Social media is so dangerous to those of us with mental health conditions and I know in the media and our everyday lives now people are being hired and fired by their social media followings or the amount of information they post or how popular they are. I think it’s a disease, so out of that situation with my colleague, I am no longer on social media, I will never get back on social media.”

Ranallo left Twitter after the Friday Night SmackDown announcer took a shot at him on the social media platform. As The Inquisitr reported, Graves was critical of the way Ranallo was calling an NXT event, and he voiced his displeasure in a negative manner.

Ranallo didn’t reveal his true feelings about Graves during the conversation, instead choosing not to commentate on the matter beyond how it led to him leaving social media. However, as The Inquisitr previously reported, the veteran announcer was reportedly in “rough shape” following the incident, and there were no reports of him making amends with Graves afterward.

As highlighted by WrestlingNews.co, Graves did issue an apology to Ranallo on the After the Bell podcast. The Friday Night SmackDown announcer stated that his criticism was in character as he was trying to build a storyline, but many fans were skeptical of his reasoning. Storylines tend to be agreed to by the parties involved, and Ranallo’s actions suggest that he had no idea about Graves’ intentions.

During the interview, Ranallo also discussed his mental health issues. He cited turning 50-years-old and his busy schedule as factors that have caused him stress over the past year. In addition to calling the action on NXT, he also announces Bellator fights and boxing matches.

Ranallo joins All Elite Wrestling’s The Young Bucks as the latest wrestling personality to quit social media for the sake of improving their mental health. However, there are weekly reports of people in the public eye doing the same, and they certainly won’t be the last to deactivate their Twitter accounts.