Hillary Clinton Reportedly Willing To Join Democratic Ticket As Vice President

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton‘s name has been occupying the headlines of national media for the past few weeks. After staying out of the public eye, Clinton has reemerged, injecting herself into the public discourse to weigh in on the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries, and slam her 2016 rival Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Clinton is also promoting Hillary, a biographical documentary about her life. Those are not the only reasons the 2016 Democratic nominee has made a very public comeback, according to political and communications consultant Douglas MacKinnon. In a column penned for The Hill and published on Saturday, MacKinnon alleged that Clinton is in negotiations to join the Democratic ticket as vice president.

According to the consultant — who was a writer in the White House for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush and worked at the Pentagon — Clinton “might enter the arena” in case of a brokered convention. If the Democrats fail to choose their nominee in the first round of voting, MacKinnon claims to have been told, Clinton will join either Joe Biden or Michael Bloomberg on the ticket.

According to MacKinnon, Clinton or members of her team “could be negotiating with former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg or the last candidate standing to join the ticket as vice president.”

“I am assured that Clinton is on every shortlist for that position.”

As the columnist notes, Clinton has suggested on numerous occasions that she would like to have a rematch with President Donald Trump. “So maybe there does need to be a rematch. Obviously, I can beat him again,” she said in a recent interview. According to individuals familiar with her thinking, she would not be opposed to not running at the top of the ticket.

“Given her ego, would Hillary Clinton settle for being vice president when she twice was within striking distance of being president? The answer, I’m told, is an emphatic yes,” MacKinnon wrote, explaining that those close to the former secretary of state claim that she believes she can still make a “positive difference” in the country.

MacKinnon also pointed out that some of Clinton’s closest allies have been appointed to the Democratic National Convention (DNC), which suggests that she still has a tremendous amount of influence in the Democratic Party, Furthermore, according to the consultant, the former secretary of state appears willing to lend her political “machine” to the nominee, who she would allegedly be willing to join on the ticket.