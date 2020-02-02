Melissa Riso Sizzles In The Snow By Rocking A Bikini Top During Mammoth Mountain Trip

Melissa wore her ski suit unzipped.

Melissa Riso enjoyed some sun and snow during a trip to Mammoth Mountain. On Saturday, the brunette bombshell took to Instagram to share a photo of the bikini that she wore for her trek across an icy landscape.

The 32-year-old model and actress was pictured rocking a dark teal bikini top with triangle cups. The garment featured three thin shoulder straps on each side instead of the usual single spaghetti strap. The cups provided a bit more coverage than some string bikini tops, but Melissa was still showing off an eyeful of her voluptuous cleavage.

The statuesque stunner was also rocking a white ski suit, but she had unzipped the warm garment to reveal the top half of her bathing suit. She had completely removed the sleeves from her arms as well, exposing her bare skin to the elements. This unusual style decision also showed off the model’s flat stomach.

Melissa was wearing a pair of cozy lace-up boots on her feet. Her fleece-lined shoes were gray and black with white laces, and they looked like they were made for walking in snow. The Studio City star accessorized her ensemble with a pair of aviator sunglasses with dark lenses and metallic frames.

Melissa wore her dark hair down and parted to the side. Her skin looked flawless, and her full, rosy pink lips were slightly glossy. She was pictured standing on the side of a mountain. The ground was mostly covered in snow, but an exposed rocky patch of land was visible behind her. Her backdrop included tall pine trees, a snowy peak, and a bright blue sky. While the ground was white, the sun was shining bright.

In the caption of her post, Melissa revealed that she was enjoying the “great view and fresh air” during her visit to Mammoth Mountain, which is a popular skiing destination in California.

Her decision to bare her torso and brave the cold earned Melissa quite a few compliments from her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

“Hot snow bunny,” wrote one fan.

“You ain’t kidding.. you’re always a great view,” read a witty response to Melissa’s caption.

“Beautiful snow angel,” a third admirer remarked.

“You’re going to melt all that snow,” warned a fourth commenter.

Melissa’s photo accumulated over 3,000 likes in the span of two hours.

The model’s ardent admirers are always elated when she posts a bikini photo. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Melissa’s followers also showered her with praise when she treated them to a photo of the vibrant turquoise and purple string bikini that she rocked for a steamy sunbathing session.